LA Times with a big feature on Vince McMahon

The Los Angeles Times has a pretty extensive feature on TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon titled “Investigations into secret payments. A new sports colossus. Inside Vince McMahon’s last stand.”

The long feature covers McMahon’s WWE merge with Endeavor to form the TKO Group, his history on taking WWE from his father to become the “Walt Disney of wrestling,” his many legal issues along the way including the latest hush money scandal, his ties to Donald Trump, and the WWE business overall.

The LA Times also reached to representatives of the SEC and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut to get comments regarding the federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena. Both refused to comment on the cage.

Attorney Jacob Frenkel, chair of Dickinson Wright’s Government Investigations & Securities Enforcement Practice Group, told the LA Times that depending on the potential findings, McMahon could face criminal and/or civil liabilities that could prevent him from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

You can read it at LATimes.com.