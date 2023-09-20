Jon Moxley hurt at AEW Dynamite, new International Champion crowned

Rey Fenix defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW International Championship on tonight’s Dynamite: Grand Slam episode. Moxley looked to be injured on the first piledriver from Fenix. Moxley did not kick out of the pin attempt but he was supposed to as the referee did not make the 3 count. Moxley then seemed to call an audible & then Fenix hit a second piledriver for the win.

Ringside doctors quickly entered the ring to check on Moxley. After they checked him out for a few minutes, Moxley left on his own & went through the crowd with his name being chanted by fans. Moxley walked right to the back with the doctor following. PWInsider reports that there’s talk backstage of Moxley possibly suffering a concussion but this is not confirmed.

Wrestlevotes posted a photo taken at around 9:30pm by a source at Dynamite. The photo shows Renee Paquette, Tony Khan, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & one other person outside of Moxley’s bus after the match, which could be Orange Cassidy or AEW’s VP of Talent Development Pat Buck. Their source said Moxley walked back to the arena on his own, but was accompanied by a doctor and Orange Cassidy.

Here are clips-

Full ending sequence of Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship. Looks like Moxley may have told the ref to call an audible after the first count. Really hope Mox is good. 🙏🏼 #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/iyMpoFMykr — alistair (@beesdontbuzz) September 21, 2023

I wouldn't be surprised if Moxley called an audit and the title change happened at that moment. Either that or Rick Knox f***** up the spot. Here's the crew checking up on him during Joe's promo #AEWGrandSlam #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Euir4HXONR — Tarvis Sparks (@Silentpoisin) September 21, 2023