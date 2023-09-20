AEW won’t be part of initial live sports tier on Max

AEW’s broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery announced that their streaming service Max will add a live sports tier which will be branded as Bleacher Report starting on October 5.

According to the Sports Business Journal, AEW content will not be part of the launch for now although that can, and will probably, change come 2024.

The live sports package will cost an additional $10 per month on top of the regular Max subscription and current Max subscribers will be able to enjoy the service for free through February 29, 2024.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast said last week that he feels confident enough to say that AEW will be moving to the service for their pay-per-views next year.

It’s unclear if AEW would be part of the $10 fee or if it will be a regular pay-per-view price on top of just the Max subscription.