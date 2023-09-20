AEW sells more Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets after media appearances in the city

Tickets for tonight’s Dynamite: Grand Slam moved a little bit more after intense media appearances by AEW stars including their world champion MJF and AEW President Tony Khan.

Tickets have now reached a distribution total of just under 8,700 for a setup of just over 11,300. Surprisingly enough, with just hours to go for the show, several floor seats are still available and that’s mainly because the price is nearly $600 per seat. First raised tier tickets are also still priced at $247 and have not dropped in price yet.

Other tickets start as low as $30.95 and there’s also a BOGO offer for seats in the upper sections.

Last year’s show had nearly 14,000 fans while the inaugural Grand Slam did over 20,000. At this rate, this will be the least attended Dynamite: Grand Slam but it’s also way up from recent Dynamite and Collision attendance totals which have hovered below 4,000.