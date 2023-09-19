Vince McMahon introduces his new boss at an employee meeting

According to PWInsider, WWE held an employee meeting today at the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Johnson noted that Nick Khan, Paul Levesque aka Triple H, Kevin Dunn and Brad Blum came out first but only Khan spoke. Khan reportedly put over Vince McMahon and said last week’s layoffs were unfortunate but thanked everyone for their hard work.

Vince was introduced by Khan and praised Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel. According to Mike Johnson, Vince made a comment about how WWE had “plateaued” and the deal with Endeavor needed to be done to get to the next level. Sean Ross Sapp stated the following about Vince’s comment…

“Fightful Select has heard from several people in WWE who eyerolled Vince McMahon’s comments about WWE plateauing and needing to do the merger to take the company to the next level. This caused a lot of reaffirmation in beliefs that Vince wanted a deal so he could return.”

Emanuel also spoke and Johnson wrote that the meeting “was greatly pushed as the next evolution of the company.”