IMPACT 1000 on September 14 drew 107,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

The viewership number is down from the September 7 episode, which came in at 114,000 viewers.

The demo rating is up from the 0.00 rating the show drew on September 7.

IMPACT did not rank in the top 150 on cable for either night.

Part two of IMPACT 1000 will air on September 21.