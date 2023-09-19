Tony Khan was asked what went wrong with CM Punk, Cargill leaving AEW

Tony Khan Was Asked What Went Wrong With CM Punk in AEW and Jade Cargill Leaving The Company …



“Well, I can’t really comment on that, but you know, I appreciate you asking, but I, you know, am very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we’ve been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we’ve ever had and the TV shows have been really strong.”

“As far as Jade (Cargill) goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade’s been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW, you know, could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW.”

– Khan via Superstar Crossover