Tony Khan was asked what went wrong with CM Punk, Cargill leaving AEW
“Well, I can’t really comment on that, but you know, I appreciate you asking, but I, you know, am very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we’ve been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we’ve ever had and the TV shows have been really strong.”
“As far as Jade (Cargill) goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade’s been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW, you know, could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW.”
– Khan via Superstar Crossover