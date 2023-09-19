The Rock’s XFL and the USFL excepted to merge

According to a report by Axios, the XFL and USFL are in advance talks for a potential merger. The XFL is jointly owned by former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” JOhnson, his business partner Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners. USFL is owned by FOX Corp.

According to the report, the deal would be structured as a merger of equals. Both leagues hope to complete the merger before their 2024 seasons, pending regulatory approvals. A deal could reportedly be announced as early as next week.

The Rock and his partners bought the XFL out of bankruptcy for $15 million in 2020. It was relaunched for the third time. Forbes later reported that the latest XFL relaunch lost $60 million. Meanwhile, FOX executives said the USFL has been profitable and they plan to invest more into football in the spring football season. Their new version of the USFL launched in 2022.

Speaking on the report, the XFL issued the following statement, “We will not comment on rumors and speculation.”