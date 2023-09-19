Second season of Heels wraps up on STARZ

The second season of Heels on STARZ wrapped up this past Friday night.

Season two drew significantly less viewership than the first season, with an average of 39,000 viewers per episode compared to the 91,000 average from the first one two years ago.

Episode one drew 46,000 viewers, episode two had 29,000 viewers, episode three followed with 32,000 viewers, episode four drew 38,000 viewers, episode five had 26,000 viewers, episode six did 56,000 viewers, episode seven had 49,000 viewers, and episode eight which was also the season finale drew 40,000 viewers.

Season two of Heels ended with a big cliffhanger but there’s no confirmation if the series is being picked up for a third season as of now.