Samoa Joe comments on the CM incident at All In, Darby Allin plans to climb Mount Everest

– AEW’s Darby Allin plans to climb Mount Everest:

“I go to Switzerland in October, train there. I go to China in November. I go to New Zealand in February, and actual Mount Everest is April. I’ve never climbed any mountains before. I wanted to go zero to 100.”

– Samoa Joe talks about the CM Punk incident at AEW All In:

“I’m used to that environment. Those things don’t seem very intense to me, but it could be something crazy intense to someone else. I wasn’t really affected by the moment.

I was more focused on getting the show back on track and getting us going because it was bell time”