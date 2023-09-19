Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.331 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 1.62% from last week’s 1.353 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 10% from last week’s 0.40 key demo rating. The 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.92% from the 527,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.40 key demo rating represented.

Like last week, this week’s RAW was dominated by Week 2 of NFL Monday Night Football, but there were two games this week. The Browns vs. Steelers game on ABC drew 15.43 million viewers with a 4.16 key demo rating, while the Saints vs. Panthers game on ESPN drew 5.86 million viewers with a 1.83 key demo rating, along with another 1.09 million viewers and a 0.36 key demo rating on ESPN2. The two games drew just under 22.5 million viewers combined, which is down from the 22.6 million viewers that last week’s Week 1 game drew across three networks.

Monday’s RAW, for the second week in a row, drew the lowest total audience since the “Best Of” episode on December 26, 2022. Not including the “Best Of” episode, this week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in show history. This was also the third-lowest key demo rating of the year. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were well below the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.62% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 10% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 16.50% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.22% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the following line-up announced head of time – Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match, Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet, plus Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, which was the main event.