Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Collision

AEW’s live Grand Slam go-home edition of Collision drew 467,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 1.89% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 476,000 viewers for the thirteenth Collision episode that also served as the post-All Out edition.

The fourteenth episode of Collision drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is even with the 0.15 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.15 key demo rating represents around 200,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 0.5% from the 199,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.15 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with last week’s show. Collision was outranked by several sports programs on ESPN, CBS, ABC, FOX, and other networks. The big Colorado State vs. Colorado College Football game on ESPN at 10:26pm ranked #1 with 9.3 million viewers and a 3.16 key demo rating. In primetime and against Collision, the Tennessee vs. Florida game, also on ESPN, ranked #2 with 5.3 million viewers and a 1.52 key demo rating. Saturday’s total audience was down 1.89% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Saturday’s Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against The Iron Savages, Bryan Danielson and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill, a promo from Aussie Open, AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver, Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky, The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous, plus AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Britt Baker, which was the main event.