Notes on Kris Statlander and Randy Orton

– Kris Statlander credits MJF for recommending her to AEW:

“I know that I had some people recommend me and looking out for me. I hate to give him credit, but I know MJF was probably the biggest one. So I do have a lot to owe him, unfortunately. He’s been there for me a lot as a friend. I think if he hadn’t recommended me as someone to bring in, I probably wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity so early on.”

– Randy Orton has been visiting the WWE PC in Orlando, the past few weeks. It is unknown if he plans to return to the ring soon or simply going there to workout.