Notable independent wrestling names received WWE tryouts

Several notable independent Wrestling names attended a WWE tryout yesterday:

– Madi Wrenkowski trained at the Hybrid School of Wrestling, and might be one of the most recognizable on the list. She has been recently featured as part of the NWA, and has competed for ROH, MCW, Mission Pro Wrestling, and WWN.

-Jay Malachi is an young star from the Carolinas, having competed for companies like Firestar Pro Wrestling, PWF, Deadlock Pro, GCW, West Coast Pro, and others. He also has competed for AEW.

– Copeland Barbee was a collegiate wrestler at Queens University of Charlotte.

– Valentina Rossi has previously competed for WOW, AEW, WWE NXT, and CCW. She spent a lot of time competing for AEW as part of AEW Dark from 2021 to 2023.

– Richard Holiday is a former MLW Tag Team Champion (With MJF), as well as IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion, also holding titles in Beyond Wrestling, Big Time Wrestling, ECWA, PAPW, and others. He has recently competed for AML Wrestling, GCW, Beyond Wrestling since returning from his battle with cancer after he revealed he had stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

– David Goldy is a product of The Monster Factory, and has competed numerous times on AEW Dark. Most recently he participated in the NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA 2023, where he defeated Vinny Pacifico in a dark match.

– Brogan Finlay is the son of Dave “Fit” Finlay, and was trained by AR Fox at the WWA4 wrestling school in Atlanta. Brogan has competed all over the indies, most notably for GCW, AML Wrestling, New South, BLP, H2O Wrestling, Beyond, and more.

– Jamie Stanley has been working for the NWA over the last few years, most recently working as part of a tag team called America’s Ego with his partner Joe Alonzo.

– Ray Jaz is mostly known for his work with MLW, but he has also recently wrestled for Beyond Wrestling, Wrestling Open, and others.

– Hollyhood Haley J has recently gained fame for her involvement in the Netflix docuseries “Wrestlers” which focuses on the independent wrestling promotion OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling). Haley J has also wrestled for AEW on Dark in a losing effort to Serena Deeb.

– Kelsey Heather has most recently been competing as part of the WOW roster. She also wrestled for AEW earlier this year on an episode of AEW Dark where she lost to Julia Hart.

– Damaris Largo – ??? unknown ???