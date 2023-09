News for next week’s WWE Raw

Here is the early preview for next week’s WWE Raw from Ontario, CA-

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest defend against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

-Dominik Mysterio defends NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee

-Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to challenge from WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins