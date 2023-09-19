Kevin Nash continues shooting on LA Knight, El Hijo del Vikingo injured

– Kevin Nash once again puts down LA Knight

Kevin Nash has once again commented on LA Knight, and unsurprisingly it’s a bunch of sour grapes.

“I’m in the Hall of Fame twice, both times as Kevin Nash. He’s LA Knight. What the f is LA Knight? Is that Night Ranger’s first vinyl, the name of it? It’s like Oz. You’re the evening? What is LA Knight? Anything he can steal, he’s on it. Nothing original, certainly.”

– El Hijo del Vikingo injured his hip during a dive at the ROH tapings this Saturday. The landing reportedly did not look good and Vikingo had to be taken out of the arena in a wheelchair. There is major concern that Vikingo broke his hip. The best case scenario is reportedly hope he suffered a deep bruise instead of fractures, but the consensus is the injury looks severe enough to consider Vikingo out for a significant period of time.