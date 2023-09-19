Drew McIntyre: “I don’t plan to be anywhere else”

In an interview with Quinn & Cantara (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre was asked about rumors of his WWE contract negotiations and said he doesn’t plan to be anywhere else. He also commented on how much longer he thinks he will wrestle. Here are highlights:

On his WWE contract negotiations: “I focus on the now. I don’t focus on the past, I don’t focus on the future. I focus on the present. No, I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can say right now.”

On his in-ring future: As long as my body will allow, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve been doing it for 22 years now. People think I’m in my mid-40s because I’ve been around for so long. I debuted 16 years ago on WWE television. Just what we know about nutrition and looking after ourselves as athletes today, you can really go as long as you want as long as you don’t get any significant career-ending injuries. I’ve been very fortunate on that front where I’ve only had a torn bicep, broken bones, a broken neck one time, but that sounds worse than it is. It was a nondisplaced fracture, so I just had to heal the bone. I’ve been lucky overall when it comes to injuries when you look at other injuries in our industry.”