WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will open tonight’s live broadcast. Here is the updated lineup for tonight-

-Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey (Global Heritage Invitational, Group B)

-Tyler Bate vs. Butch (Global Heritage Invitational, Group A)

-Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

-Non Title Match: NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes