9/19/23 NXT Recap

The opening credits roll, and then footage from last week’s show airs. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

—

The new NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, makes her way to the ring. Lynch talks about some of the women on the NXT roster and welcomes them to the Big Time. Lynch says it feels back in NXT and in front of the NXT fans. Lynch says Tiffany Stratton pushed her to her limit last week and can have her rematch whenever she wants it. Stratton interrupts and says she deserves a rematch. Stratton says she is the future of WWE and challenges Lynch to a rematch tonight. Stratton says she knew the fans would want that, and it is not happening. Stratton says the fans cheered her every week before Lynch showed up, and then says she wants her rematch at NXT No Mercy. Lynch says Stratton can have her rematch, but the result will be the same. Lynch says Stratton isn’t hungry enough because even after ten years, she wants it more than Stratton does. Stratton says if Lynch’s name hadn’t come out of her mouth, she would never have returned to NXT. Lynch says Stratton is a better fighter than talker and then delivers a few shots. Stratton fights back, but then Kiana James rushes the ring and helps Stratton. Stratton grabs a chair, but Lynch fights them off. Lynch swings the chair at then as they both escape the ring and back up the stage.

—

Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo are backstage in a pre-recorded promo. They says they will invite all the NXT Tag Team Championship contenders to a dinner and decide who they will defend against. The Creed Brothers and Los Lotharios get invited, but then D’Angelo and Stacks say that the teams of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will have to fight it out to get the last seat at the table.

—

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Ilja Dragunov backstage. He says he is looking forward to his match against Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy and he will be watching Hayes’s match against Dominik Mysterio tonight. Lynch walks up and Dragunov leaves. Lynch challenges James and Stratton to a Handicap Match in the main event.

—

Meta-Four are interviewed from their perch above the arena. Noam Dar says it doesn’t matter what happens, the result will end with him as the champion.

—

Trick Williams is backstage, but Dominik Mysterio interrupts. Mysterio says as someone who lived in his dad’s shadow, he knows how Williams feels. Williams says nothing or no one can drive a wedge between he and Carmelo Hayes.

—

Match #1 – Global Heritage Invitational Tournament – Group A Match: Butch vs. Tyler Bate

They lock up and Butch drops Bate to the mat. Bate gets to his feet, but Butch takes him right back down and works over his hand and fingers. Bate comes back, but Butch delivers a shot to Bate’s head. Bate comes back with a left hand and goes for the cover, but Butch kicks out. Bate delivers body shots and backs Butch into the corner. Butch comes back with a right hand, and then stomps on Bate. Butch drops Bate with a right hand, but Bate comes back with a rising knee strike. Bate comes off the ropes, but Butch drops him with a right hand. Butch goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out as the rest of the tournament field is watching the match from backstage. Bate comes back with a few shots and takes Butch up top. Bate drops Butch with a delayed vertical suplex from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Butch kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bate is still in control. Bate slams Butch down and goes for the cover, but Butch kicks out. Bate goes for the Tyler Driver ’97, but Butch drops down and locks in a submission. Bate powers out and drops Butch with a brain buster after the airplane spin. Bate goes for the cover, but Butch kicks out. Bate and Butch exchange slaps and Bate goes for the Tyler Driver ’97. Butch counters and delivers the Tyler Driver ’97 himself. Butch goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out. Bate comes back with a DDT and then delivers the Bitter End to Butch. Bate goes for the cover, but Butch kicks out. Bate works over Butch’s fingers, but Butch comes back with a right hand. Bate drops Butch with a comeback lariat and comes off the top, but Butch gets his knees up. Butch delivers the Bitter End and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out. Butch delivers the Better End this time, and then gets the pin fall.

Winner: Butch

-After the match, Butch stares down Dar and then shares a hug with Bate.

—

Earlier today, Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail went shopping. Jayne picked out all of Hail’s clothes, and then after about five outfits changes they agree that it is the one. Jayne says she can’t wait for everyone to see the new and improved Thea Hail next week.

—

Match #2 – Global Heritage Invitational Tournament – Group B Match: Duke Hudson (w/Andre Chase) vs. Joe Coffey (w/Mark Coffey and Wolfgang)

They lock up and Coffey applies a side-headlock. Hudson sends him off the ropes and applies his own side-headlock. They exchange shoulder blocks and Hudson drops Coffey with a hurricanrana. Hudson delivers right hands in the corner and follows with a back-body drop. Hudson goes for the cover, but Coffey kicks out. Coffey backs Hudson into the corner and delivers body shots. Coffey slams Hudson into the corner again, and then delivers a back-breaker. Coffey goes for the cover, but Hudson kicks out. Hudson comes back with a few shots, and then Coffey ducks out of the ring. Hudson follows, but Coffey delivers shots against the apron. Coffey rolls Hudson back into the ring and goes up top. Coffey delivers a missile dropkick and follows with a German suplex. Coffey delivers the Glasgow Sendoff and goes for All the Best for the Bells, but Hudson ducks under and gets the pin fall on a roll-up.

Winner: Duke Hudson

-After the match, Nathan Frazer is interviewed by Kelly Kincaid. Frazer, Hudson, and Coffey are all tied on four points and says they have to have a triple threat next week to settle it. Kincaid says she was just told the tie-breaker will be later tonight and Frazer leaves to get ready.

—

A Post from Mr. Stone on X is shown, where he says Von Wagner has a long road to recovery.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. Roxanne Perez

They lock up and Vice goes behind. Perez turns it into a wrist-lock, but Vice counters and slams her down. Perez comes back and takes Vice down. Perez gets a pair of quick two counts, but Vice delivers a right hand. Perez comes back with right hands and goes to the ropes, but Vice shoves her down. Vice kicks Perez in the arm and continues to work over her arm. Vice kicks Perez in the back and delivers an arm-breaker. Vice goes for the cover, but Perez kicks out. Vice slams Perez into the corner, but Perez comes back and does the same to Vice. Vice comes back and takes Perez down, and then applies a modified arm-bar. Perez comes back with a few forearm shots, and then kicks Vice in the face. Perez takes Vice down and delivers right hands. Perez delivers a dropkick and follows with a back uppercut in the corner. Perez delivers forearm strikes in the corner, but Vice gets free and slams Perez’s arm into the turnbuckle. Perez dodges a kick and delivers one of her own. Perez goes for Pop Rocks, but Vice gets free and locks in another arm-bar. Perez rolls over and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

—

A vignette for Eddy Thorpe airs. He is at the tree that Dijak destroyed last week. Thorpe calls out Dijak and says Dijak insulted his people and his culture, and then challenges Dijak to a Strap Match. Thorpe sys if Dijak wanted a savage, he got one.

—

Perez walks up to Lynch backstage. Lynch says Perez has been kicking ass lately, and Perez says she took a page out of Lynch’s book and decided to stop letting people walk all over her. Perez offers to be Lynch’s tag team partner tonight, but Lynch says it looks like Perez needs to ice her shoulder. Lynch thanks her anyway and Perez walks away.

—

Match #4 – Champion vs. Champion Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio attacks Hayes before the bell and picks up the NXT title. Dragunov has joined the commentary team as Hayes comes back and drops Mysterio with a few shots. The bell rings and Hayes sends Mysterio into the corner. Hayes drops Mysterio with a back-body drop and slams him into the corner again. Hayes takes Mysterio down, but Mysterio rolls to the outside. Hayes goes out after him and delivers a quick shot. Hayes delivers another body shot, but Mysterio guillotines him over the barricade. Mysterio gets Hayes back into the ring, but Hayes comes back with the Fadeaway. Hayes goes for the cover, but Mysterio kicks out. Mysterio comes back and trips Hayes into the ropes, but Hayes comes back with a superkick. Hayes takes Mysterio down and goes for the cover, but Mysterio kicks out and rolls to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayes drops Mysterio with a cutter. Hayes follows with a few quick kicks, and then follows with body shots in the corner. Hayes delivers a face-buster over his knee, and then slams Mysterio down. Hayes goes for the cover, but Mysterio kicks out. Mysterio comes back and catapults Hayes into the middle rope. Mysterio hits the 6-1-9 and goes off the top, but Hayes dodges and delivers a shot to Mysterio. Hayes goes up top, but Mysterio comes back and knocks him to the outside. Hayes throws Mysterio onto Dragunov at the announce table, and the Mysterio does the same to Hayes. Mysterio gets Hayes back into the ring and then slaps Dragunov across the face. Mysterio delivers shots to Hayes in the ring, and then Dragunov gets into the ring and runs down both guys as the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: No Contest

-After the match, Dragunov takes Mysterio down and goes for Topedo Moscow, but Mysterio pulls Hayes into the path. Mysterio escapes the ring, but Dragon Lee takes him down on the outside. Lee stands over Mysterio with the NXT North American title as Hayes and Dragunov stare each other down in the ring.

—

Backstage, Joe Gacy and Ava walk up to Trick Williams. Gacy tries to recruit Williams, but Williams immediately says no. Gacy says Williams is so charismatic and if only Hayes took him up on the offer. Ava says, “Some best friend, huh?” as they walk away.

—

Chase and Hudson are backstage. They talk about the triple threat later tonight, and Chase hypes up Hudson.

—

SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price hold a craps in an alley. They talk about the NXT tag titles and SCRYPTS says that’s why is wanted to roll with them. Backatsge, McKenzie interviews Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. They also talk about an NXT tag title match and says they will have no problem facing Nima and Price.

—

Match #5 – Global Heritage Invitational Tournament – Triple Threat Tiebreaker Group B Match: Duke Hudson (w/Andre Chase) vs. Joe Coffey (w/Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Nathan Frazer

Coffey attacks Hudson in the corner, and then Frazer runs in. Coffey tosses Frazer across the ring, and then Hudson delivers shots to Coffey in the corner. Frazer charges again, but Hudson tosses him across the ring. Frazer delivers shots to Coffey and Hudson and sends Hudson to the outside. Coffey takes Frazer down, but Frazer comes back and sends him to the floor. Frazer runs the ropes, but Hudson stops him and throws him down. Hudson goes for the cover, but Frazer kicks out. Hudson stomps on Frazer and kicks Coffey to the floor. Coffey comes back and he and Hudson exchange clotheslines. Coffey delivers a headbutt to the midsection, but Hudson comes back and they exchange body shots. Coffey kicks Hudson in the head and stomps on Frazer. Coffey and Hudson exchange shots, but Frazer drops them both with a double clothesline. Frazer drops them with a dive through the ropes and gets Hudson back into the ring. Frazer delivers right hands, but Hudson comes back with shots of his own. Frazer sends Hudson into the corner, but Hudson counters and slams him down. Coffey pulls Hudson down and crotches him into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Coffey works over Frazer in the ring as Hudson recovers on the apron. Coffey knocks Hudson back down, and Frazer comes back with body shots. Coffey slams Frazer down, but Frazer comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Coffey delivers an uppercut and sends Frazer into the corner with a Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey goes for All the Best for the Bells, but Hudson catches him in a roll-up for a two count. Hudson delivers right hands and follows with an elbow shot. Hudson slams Coffey and goes for the cover, but Coffey kicks out. Frazer comes back and slams both guys down. Frazer goes for the cover on each guy, but they both kick out. Hudson comes back and slams Frazer down. Hudston goes for the cover, but Coffey breaks it up. Coffey delivers body shots to Hudson, but Hudson sends him to the floor. Frazer kicks Hudson in the face and drops him with a spike hurricanrana. Frazer connects with a Phoenix Splash, but Coffey slams him onto the apron. Coffey delivers All the Best for the Bells to Hudson and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Joe Coffey

-After the match, Butch gets into the ring. He and Coffey stare each other down.

—

McKenzie interviews Mustafa Ali. Ali says no one except him seems to be in an uproar about Mysterio having to defend the NXT North American title on Raw next week. He says he is in an uproar because he is the number one contender and wonders how things like this happen. Ali says neither Mysterio nor Lee deserve to hold the title and that he will be on Raw next week.

—

James and Stratton are backstage warming up for their match. They say they may not be the best of friends, but they both despise Lynch and are going to do some damage together. Stratton says she has a little surprise for Lynch and says she will tell James in the ring.

—

Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley are watching the footage of Myles Borne turning on them last week. Briggs and Fallon argue after he blames it on her, and then Baron Corbin interrupts. He tells them to stop act liking high schoolers so he can enjoy his massage. Corbin and Briggs argue a bit, and then Briggs, Jensen, and Henley walk away.

—

Hayes is shown leaving the arena, and then says he is going to knock Dragunov down again like he has before.

—

Announced for next Tuesday’s episode:

-Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger – the winning team earns a spot at Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo’s dinner table

-Global Heritage Invitational Tournament – Final Match: Butch vs. Joe Coffey

-Strap Match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolan

-Joe Gacy vs. Trick Williams

-Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov contract signing

Updated card for NXT No Mercy:

-NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

-NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

-NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch or Joe Coffey

-Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker

—

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton

James and Stratton attack Lynch during her entrance. They get her into the ring and continue to beat her down, but Lyra Valkyria rushes the ring and makes the save. Valkyria sends James and Stratton to the outside, and then they turn to head backstage. Lynch and Valkyria run after them and beat them down on the outside. Lynch slams James into the apron and gets her into the ring. The bell rings and a tag match is now official. Lynch delivers a few shots to James and slams her into the corners around the ring. Lynch tosses James into her corner and Stratton tags in. Lynch delivers shots to Stratton and slams her into the corner. Stratton comes back with a shot and takes Lynch down, but Lynch dodges a stomp and sends Stratton to the corner. Valkyria tags in, as does James. Valkyria and Lynch double-team James for a bit. Valkyria goes for the cover, but James kicks out. Valkyria keeps control of the match and Lynch tags in. James get sent to the floor and Lynch drops her with a low dropkick. Valkryia delives a kick to Stratton as well as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lynch and Stratton are on the ring. Lynch delivers a shot, but Stratton pulls her down from the ropes. James tags in and kicks Lynch in the midsection. James drives her shoulder into Lynch a few times and takes her down. James applies a rear choke, but Lynch gets free. Lynch delivers a few shots, but James slams her down. James slams Lynch into the corner and drives her shoulder into her a few times. Stratton tags in and goes for a springboard back elbow, but Lynch dodges it. James tags back in, and then Lynch tags Valkyria. Valkyria delivers kicks to James and Stratton, and then drops them with a springboard cross-body. Valkyria sends Stratton to the outside and drops James with a Northern Lights suplex. Valkyria goes for the cover, but Stratton breaks it up. Strattong and James pick Valkyria up, but Lynch makes the save. Lynch and Valkyria counter James and Stratton and kick them in the ropes. Lynch and Valkyria connect with leg drops from the top. Valkyria goes for the cover, but James kicks out. James comes back with a headlock, but Valkyria gets free.

Valkryia runs the ropes, but Stratton trips her up. Stratton slams Lynch into the barricade. James drops Valkyria with a power bomb, and then Stratton connects with a Swanton Bomb. Stratton goes for the cover, but Lynch breaks it up. Lynch tags in, as does James. Lynch delivers a missile dropkick, and then drops Stratton and Lynch with a neck-breaker/DDT combination. Lynch goes for the cover, but James kicks out. Lynch locks in the Disarm-Her, but James rolls through and kicks Lynch in the midsection. Valkyria tags in as Lynch delivers the Man-Handle Slam. Valkyria connects with a splash from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria

-After the match, Stratton attacks Valkyria and Lynch with a chair. Stratton grabs the NXT Women’s title and hold it in the air. She throws it down on Lynch and leaves the ring. Lynch grabs a mic as Stratton back up the ramp. Lynch says is that’s how Stratton wants to play, then they can have an Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy. Lynch and Stratton stare each other down as the show comes to a close.