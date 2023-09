– Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura has been made official for WWE Raw, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre has also been announced.

– Speaking of Ricochet…

Ricochet out here having the time of his life! pic.twitter.com/LoccQuK4TU — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) September 18, 2023

– Jey Uso is now solely being used by WWE to advertise upcoming episodes of RAW.

– Roman Reigns has officially been announced for the October 27th edition of Smackdown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.