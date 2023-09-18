Updates on D-Von Dudley and Jaxson Ryker

– D-Von Dudley is returning to in-ring competition full-time. After signing a WWE Legends Contract last week, D-Von is reportedly signing as a full-time performer with IMPACT Wrestling. WWE Legends Contracts are essentially just royalty/merchandising agreements. Talent are allowed to also sign with other promotions, as long as they receive permission from WWE. D-Von had major back surgery almost 2 years ago.

– Jaxson Ryker is now a Sheriff

“What an honor. Yesterday (September 14, 2023), I was sworn in in in Iredell County, North Carolina, as a Sheriff in the Police Department. A new chapter to my life. “I promise to wear this hat and uniform with pride”

-Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) former TNA and WWE Superstar.