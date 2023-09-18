Raw gets even more competition from NFL on Monday nights

In what could be more bad news for Monday Night Raw ratings moving forward, ABC announced that it is adding more Monday Night Football this season as networks struggle with the writers strike that left new seasons of television shows up in the air.

Monday Night Raw got crushed in the ratings last week with over 22.6 million viewers tuning in to both ESPN and ABC to watch NFL. Raw got the lowest rating ever for a first-run show in its 31 year history with an average of 1,353,000 viewers.

Now, MNF games will air every week on both ESPN and ABC starting from tonight until December 30. There will be simulcast games as well as two different games on both ABC and ESPN. In January, ABC will also add more misery by showing four extra games, including the Super Wild Card and Divisional Playoff game.

With cable homes decreasing and football more popular then ever, Raw could be in for a tough few months where their records for least-watched episode could be broken several times.