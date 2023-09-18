Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 335,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 12.98% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 385,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 30.76% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 122,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 28.23% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest total audience since July 28, and the lowest key demo viewership for a standard timeslot airing since December 2, 2022. This was the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. This past Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 12.98% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 30.76% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.72% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 35.71% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the taped Grand Slam go-home show.

Friday’s Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the Rampage go-home build for next week’s Grand Slam shows, The Lucha Bros and The Hardys vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, The Kingdom vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed vs. TBA (ended up being Peter Avalon and The Outrunners), plus AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Jade Cargill, which was the main event and Cargill’s final AEW match.