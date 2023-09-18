Orton shares a Cena OVW story, Moxley comments on Orange Cassidy’s All Out performance

– Randy Orton (via Reddit AMA):



“I was in OVW with John Cena and were wrestling each other. I had a bad cold, so I blew my nose in my shirt during the match. I grabbed him and put him in a headlock, so that his face was in the snot. The thing with John is, he doesn’t react to anything. You could walk up to him and put your cock on his shoulder and he’ll look at it and do nothing. I’ve actually done it.”

– Jon Moxley (The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast):

“Orange Cassidy pulled off an amazing performance at ‘All Out’ in Chicago. He lost, but he pulled off an amazing performance in his first ever pay-per-view main event. That was not planned in the weeks out.

In fact, everything would have looked completely different, but things changed and thats kind of how it goes. If you’re gonna have any success in wrestling, it’s very rarely going to go according to plan. You got to be ready to take the opportunity when it’s there.”