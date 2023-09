The Road to Fastlane will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders in a 2 of 3 Falls match