Memphis Wrestling’s Dave Brown to guest announce at Collision in Memphis

AEW invited Memphis Wrestling commentator Dave Brown to be a guest announcer when the company makes its debut in Memphis on Saturday, October 21 for Collision.

Brown co-hosted the television show Memphis Wrestling and Championship Wrestling for 25 years with Lance Russell and Corey Maclin. He is also famous in the city for being the chief meteorologist from 1977 to 2015 for WMC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Memphis.

This will be Brown’s second appearance on AEW television as he was part of the January 8, 2020 broadcast of Dynamite when the company held a tribute to Memphis Wrestling while in Southaven, Mississippi. He called the opening match of the show and then joined Excalibur for AEW Dark commentary as well.

Tickets for Collision at the FedEx Forum are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start from $34.20.