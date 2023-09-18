Jade Cargill on AEW: “there’s no other place I would want to be”

AEW has removed Jade Cargill from the roster page on AllEliteWrestling.com, confirming that the former TBS champion has left the company.

According to multiple insiders, Cargill’s contract was up Friday and the two did not agree on a new one. Cargill is free to show up to work anywhere immediately and since her contract expired, there is no limitations of no-compete clauses.

PWInsider.com added that Cargill was in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center earlier today but is already on the way back to her home in Atlanta, Georgia. It remains unclear if Cargill has signed with the company already or if this was just a courtesy visit ahead of something bigger.

Cargill recently stated in an interview that Tony Khan is a phenomenal boss and put over his passion for wrestling.

“He loves our company, you know, there’s no other place I would want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being,” he said when talking on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast.