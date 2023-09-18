Erik not cleared to compete on Raw tonight

Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston has been added to tonight’s WWE Raw after Adam Pearce announced that Erik is not medically cleared to compete in the 2/3 Falls Match between The Viking Raiders & The New Day.

Video of Pearce and The New Day can be seen below. Kingston beat Xavier Woods in Rock, Paper, Scissors to earn the match with Ivar.

Erik last wrestled on the WWE Main Event tapings held one week ago. He and Ivar defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin. There is no confirmation as of this writing on if Erik is actually hurt.