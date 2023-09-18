CM Punk not suing AEW

AEW terminated the contract of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event.

According to Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com, CM Punk currently does not have any litigation pending against AEW President Tony Khan following his termination. Hausman explained the legal situation with Punk…

“From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW. We have not been able to gather whether any pending legal action on AEW or Tony Khan’s behalf towards Punk is pending, but things do seem quiet between the two sides.”

While Punk seemingly teased a return to WWE, there is still no word regarding whether or not he had a non-compete clause in his contract with AEW.