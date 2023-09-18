Cassie Lee booked for Australian tour, and a QT Marshall note

Sep 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Cassieleeworld.com

QT Marshall has confirmed he signed a short-term contract extension with AEW, both sides are working on an longer extension.

“I think until the end of the year – I don’t know, the dirt sheets know more than me, I don’t know how – Yes, I’m there. I won’t be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can.”

Cassie Lee (Formerly of WWE & Impact) took to her Instagram story and revealed that she would be appearing on World Series Wrestling’s upcoming Full Throttle tour, that will take place on October 6-13.

Cassie had a son in January 2023, she is married to AEW’s Shawn Spears

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sonya Deville

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal