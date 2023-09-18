Brogan Finlay to participate in WWE tryouts

PWInsider reports that 4th generation wrestler Brogan Finlay is confirmed to participate in the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando this week.

Brogan is the son of Dave “Fit” Finlay, who works as Trainer/Assistant Coach at the Performance Center. His older brother is NJPW star David Finlay III, who is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.

Brogan, who turned 21 last month, began training in 2020 as a student of AR Fox’s WWA4 Pro Wrestling School in Atlanta. He has worked for NJPW Strong, GCW, Black Label Pro & other indy promotions since then.