Former WWE superstar Bobby Fish on what it was like going from NXT to AEW:

“Quite a lot less structure. Quite a bit more freedom, which at first, I think a lot of the boys kind of welcome it, but then you experience it for a little while and it gets a little frustrating to be totally honest.

I think some people did have way too much stroke, for sure, but I think some of those people, that’s how they operate and that’s how they get over. Those people are just gonna be who they’re gonna be. I’m not one of them.

You know, I couldn’t tell you the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. I don’t play that game. I always let my physical speak for itself because I’ve been doing athletics my whole life.”