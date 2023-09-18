Billy Corgan ties the knot, AEW removes Cargill from roster, and an update on Bianca Belair

– Jade Cargill has officially been removed from AEW’s roster website. Rumors are Jade’s contract with AEW has expired and she is WWE bound this week.

– During an interview with Chicago’s WGN TV, NWA owner and president Billy Corgan revealed that he tied the knot with his longtime partner Chloe Mendel over the weekend.

– Bianca Belair has been on a hiatus from WWE television following the 2023 Summerslam PLE. While speaking with The Metro, Bianca addressed her time away…

“Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I’m so excited about, it has to do with the future. I’m trying to write a children’s book as well.”

Bianca has been working on various projects including a new reality series with her husband Montez Ford that is coming to Hulu TV…

“I was always somebody that was like, ‘I will never do reality TV, I have no desire to do it’. And I learned to never say never very quickly. It was different for me because everybody sees my husband – who everybody in the ring is who he is at home, he’s high energy, he’s full of life, full of joy, yelling, screaming, singing. I’m a little bit more low-key and more reserved, I just chill at home and do my DIY projects. I’m used to having the cameras in my face at work and now they’re in my home. How do I just be normal now? I don’t need to turn it on to be Bianca Belair. It’s a different dynamic!”