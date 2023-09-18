9/18/2023 WWE Raw Recap

Follow along with the Starman as he covers tonight episode of WWE Raw, which takes place live at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The theme song for Cody Rhodes kicks off Raw as the American Nightmare makes his way to the ring and the announce team hypes tonight’s matchup between Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet going against Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch will be defending the NXT Championship.

Rhodes grabs a microphone and says he was interrupted last week and he really wants to talk about Main Event Jey Uso. He is then immediately cut off by Dominik Mysterio, who says the Judgement Day will continue to be the most dominant faction in WWE once they recruit Jey Uso into the group. Mysterio then says Rhea Ripley isn’t here as she was injured by Nia Jax last week and will be dedicating his victory to Mami once he defeats Rhodes.

Rhodes says he hopes that Ripley defines their relationship soon as it appears he is more interested in her than she is with him, and she has eyes for Jey Uso. Mysterio says they are all family and they have each other’s backs. Judgement Day’s music then hits as Damian Priest and Finn Balor make their way towards the ring and we head into a commercial break.

Match 1: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/ Damian Priest and Finn Balor)

Dragon Lee is shown in the crowd and he will face Mysterio next Monday night for the NXT North American Championship. The match starts and Rhodes quickly takes Mysterio down and locks in a figure four, but Mysterio is able to break the hold by reaching the ropes. Mysterio then distracts the referee as Balor trips up Rhodes on the apron to turn the match around. Mysterio then tries to hit a series of suplexes, but Rhodes counters and takes Mysterio down with a Cody Cutter and the Cross Rhodes to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio by pin fall.

After the match, the Judgement Day gets onto the ring apron, but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run out to the ring. The two sides stares at each other until the Judgement Day backs down and retreats through the crowd. Cody then leaves as Owens asks him to come back into the ring as they have to talk about something and we head into a commercial break.

Kevin Owens questions why Cody Rhodes thought it was a good idea to bring Jey Uso into the Raw locker room, as he and many in the back want to hear it. Rhodes says his job is to make the fans happy and asks the crowd if they like Jey Uso, to which the crowd cheers. Rhodes says he deserves a second chance to show that he is changed and the Bloodline is now down a member. Sami Zayn steps in and says he knows Jey Uso and thinks that Owens should give him a second chance, just like the two of them have given each other second chances. Owens says he will pretend why both Zayn and Rhodes didn’t win World Championship matches and screwed himself out of at least five matches. Owens says he trusts both of them, though, so he hopes they are right before dropping the mic and leaving the ring.

The announce team wonders if Owens is paranoid or if what he is saying is true before a video recap of last week’s match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship and the return of Nia Jax is aired. Michael Cole says Ripley suffered bruised ribs and Rodriguez suffered whiplash at the hands of Jax last week. Kofi Kingston then heads to the ring for the next match as we head into a commercial break.

Match 2: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar (w/ Valhalla)

Michael Cole says there was supposed to be a 2-out-of-3 falls match tonight between the Viking Raiders and the New Day, however, we footage airs with Adam Pearce telling the New Day that Erik is not medically clear to wrestle. The New Day then play Rock, Paper, Scissors to see who gets to take on Ivar. The match starts and Ivar quickly stops Kofi’s offense with a sitdown drop from the corner. Kofi is able to take Ivar down with a spin kick and picks up a near fall, however, Ivar dumps Kofi out to the floor and flattens him with a splash from the apron as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as we see Ivar taking Kofi down with a seated cross body block. Ivar heads to the top rope and goes for a splash, but Kofi is able to roll out of the way. Kofi then hits a splash to Ivar’s back and picks up another near fall, and yet another near fall after another cross body block. Kofi then hits the SOS, but Ivar kicks out of another pin attempt. Kofi then hits the Boom Drop but Ivan counters an attempt at a Trouble in Paradise with a powerbomb for a near fall. Ivar then levels Kofi with a spin kick for yet another two count. Ivar then goes to the middle rope, but Valhalla motions to him to go to the top. Ivan then goes to the top rope and lands a moonsault, but Kofi is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Ivar then sets up for a superplex and Kofi counters with a flip powerbomb that sends Ivar crashing to the mat. Kofi then connects with the Trouble in Paradise to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar by pin fall.

A video package highlighting what happened last week between Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura is aired. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ricochet, who says he thinks Shinsuke is using him to play more mind games with Seth Rollins, and that only fires him up even more. Ricochet says Shinsuke can play games as he is a cheat code and tonight will be game over.

Shinsuke makes his way to the ring for the next match and his music is cut off by the music of Seth Rollins. Adam Pearce, agents, and security come out to stop him, however, Rollins breaks free. Rollins chases Shinsuke out of the ring, but is cut off by security. Shinsuke enters the ring and mocks Rollins as we head to a commercial break.

Match 3: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

The match starts as Shinsuke gains the early advantage and toys with Ricochet in the opening moments of the match. Ricochet is able to counter Shinsuke and gets a pin attempt in the process. Shinsuke quickly regains control after connecting with a dropkick while Ricochet was trying a springboard and picks up a couple of near falls in the process. Shinsuke then grounds Ricochet with a submission hold, but Ricochet fights his way out of it and connects with a standing moonsault for a near fall. THe two go back and forth until Ricochet is able to counter the sliding German suplex and connects with a moonsault from the second rope and onto the floor as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as we see Ricochet take Shinsuke down with a kick to the face after Shinsuke takes a little too much time to go on the offensive. Ricochet then hits a running Shooting Star Press to pick up another near fall. Ricochet then hits a cross body block and picks up a close near fall as Shinsuke barely gets his shoulder up. The fight goes out to the floor as Ricochet hits a series of kicks as Shinsuke grabs a chair and Ricochet takes Shinsuke down with a superkick. Ricochet then grabs the chair and hits Shinsuke with it, causing a disqualification.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ricochet by disqualification.

Ricochet argues with the referee about the disqualification as Shinsuke comes in and beats Ricochet down. Shinsuke wraps Ricochet’s leg around the ring post and begins smashing it with a chair. Seth Rollins runs out and attacks Shinsuke, but Shinsuke is able to give Rollins a back drop onto a steel chair. Security and agents come out to break it up but Shinsuke sends Rollins into the announce table and gives him a back drop on top of it. Shinsuke then leaves as Rollins is checked upon and we head into a commercial break.

