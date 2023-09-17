WWE registers millions of social media views from The Rock’s surprise return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s surprise return on Friday Night Smackdown racked up millions of views across WWE’s social media channels.

Nearly 20 million views on TikTok have been recorded on the video which shows the fans losing their mind when his theme song kicked in. His People’s Elbow on Theory has over 3 million views and two other videos from the in-ring segment have nearly 4 million other views. Rock’s backstage hand shake and hug with John Cena racked up another 5.5 million views.

Other impressive stats show YouTube at 3.3 million views, 7.2 million views on X, and an additional 3 million views on Instagram.

It’s safe to say that The Rock is still as popular as ever and WWE made full use of his surprise to get that engagement on social media.