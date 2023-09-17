Jade Cargill is heading to the WWE Performance Center

PWInsider.com is reporting that they have gotten confirmation that Jade Cargill will be traveling to Orlando in the coming days to visit the WWE Performance Center. The WWE Performance Center has been used in the past to film vignettes and promos for new arrivals and Cargill is expected to be starting with WWE very, very soon.

Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful adds to the story that it’s believed that Cargill’s contract with AEW expired two days ago on Friday, the same night that her match against Kris Statlander aired on Rampage. Cargill lost that match clean and waved goodbye to fans after. The 31-year-old made her AEW debut in November 2020 in a high-profile angle with Shaquille O’Neal and Cody Rhodes.

In 2021, Sonjay Dutt and Bryan Danielson took her under their wings to coach and train her in the ring. With her contract expiring, there will be no no-compete clauses and she’s free to start working somewhere else at any time now.