Triple H appears on Showtime’s television show Billions

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a cameo appearance on the hit TV show Billions in an episode which aired this week.

Filmed inside an empty arena before Monday Night Raw, Triple H interacts with Paul Giamatti’s character Chuck who asks for some advice.

“No one knows the game like you, Hunter, and that’s why I need your advice,” Chuck says.

“You have a game that needs to be played,” Triple H asks.

Chuck then proceeds to ask Triple H for help on how to turn one individual heel and another one babyface in one move.

“Double turn, tough to pull off, but when it’s done right, one of my personal favorites,” Triple H responds.

Triple H then explains the “science” behind pulling it off as the two walk out of frame.