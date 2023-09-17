The Rock amazed by the crowd reaction to his WWE SmackDown return
As seen during the September 15th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. Over the weekend, Rock commented on his appearance…
I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.
My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.
Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾… pic.twitter.com/IYXcD0yCzN
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 17, 2023