The Rock amazed by the crowd reaction to his WWE SmackDown return

As seen during the September 15th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. Over the weekend, Rock commented on his appearance…

I was – I’m still – completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN.

My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong.

Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾… pic.twitter.com/IYXcD0yCzN

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 17, 2023