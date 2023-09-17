NXT Women’s title match draws best number in years for NXT

The Tiffany Stratton vs Becky Lynch NXT Women’s title match this past Tuesday on NXT drew big viewers for the show and the highest in years.

The 9:45PM to 10PM quarter which had the match on drew 927,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics and the audience stayed consistent over 800,000 during the previous quarter hours except for the first quarter of the show which had 792,000 viewers.

The quarter before the main event had 810,000 viewers so it was a good jump of viewership for the Stratton/Lynch match.

The match also had an eight-minute overrun on USA Network and the audience grew to 1,061,000 viewers for the ending.

Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to win her first NXT Women’s title.