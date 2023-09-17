News and Notes on Rhea Ripley, Jon Moxley, Killer Kelly, and Hikaru Shida

– In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley says she “thinks Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns’ spot” in WWE.

– In an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley revealed that in the last real conversation he ever had with Vince McMahon, Vince straight up told him, ‘we took you for granted’.

– Impact’s Killer Kelly With Robert England (Freddy Krueger) at Terror Con …

– Hikaru Shida posted the following:

