John Cena advertised for next Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

A new video uploaded by the the official account of Riyadh Season to promote the upcoming events in Saudi Arabia features the next WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

What’s interesting is that the video says that this year’s show will feature the participation of John Cena, and a short clip of Cena was used in the edit.

Cena had declined to travel to Saudi Arabia following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and never participated in another WWE event in Saudi apart from the first one, titled the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The next Crown Jewel is set for November 4.