Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly gives birth to twins

Former WWE Superstar Barbie Blank, better known to fans as Kelly Kelly, gave birth to twins on September 10.

“Our twins have arrived!! I can’t wait to share all the pics and videos so soon,” Blank wrote on social media. “We’ve been in our baby bubble taking in every minute of our babies, words can’t describe how I feel now that I am a mom to the most perfect angel babies, just wait till you see their faces.”

The message, however, was deleted from social media website X a few after it was posted.

Yesterday, Blank posted a photo of her hand and her husband’s holding the tiny fingers of their newborns.

Blank announced that she was pregnant in March and a month later dropped the news that she’s expecting twins.

The 36-year-old married bodybuilder Joe Coba in April 2021 and last appeared on WWE television during the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.