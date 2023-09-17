Booker T on Jade Cargill: “Her star power is so huge right now”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the rumors of Jade Cargill possibly leaving AEW and joining WWE…

“Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. She’s a WWE superstar. It’s not that she couldn’t fit in AEW … I’m saying she is what WWE has always promoted … that super-athlete, that super-soldier. This is something I anticipated. Her star power is so huge right now … they [AEW] put the title [TBS Championship] on her but didn’t even have to make her the champion. She was still the focal point of that whole thing.”

“I think in the WWE, she’s going to progress a whole lot quicker. WWE is not going to put her in positions where she’s got to do a lot of the stuff that those girls in AEW want to do — like go out there and have a deathmatch or one of those crazy matches. In WWE, her star power is gonna grow like crazy. She’s gonna be a megastar in WWE.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)