A WWE engagement
NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal, popularly recognized as Big Body Javi, have recently revealed their engagement. Paxley took to social media to share a picture of her and Bernal, proudly displaying her new engagement ring. Meanwhile, Bernal shared his own set of images capturing the moment he popped the question on the beach. Take a look at the pictures below.
Javier Bernal last competed in the ring on September 1st’s Level Up event. Prior to that, he had a match on NXT TV in July, where he faced off against Von Wagner.
There’s no death, no end of time when I’m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023