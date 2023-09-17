A WWE engagement

NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal, popularly recognized as Big Body Javi, have recently revealed their engagement. Paxley took to social media to share a picture of her and Bernal, proudly displaying her new engagement ring. Meanwhile, Bernal shared his own set of images capturing the moment he popped the question on the beach. Take a look at the pictures below.

Javier Bernal last competed in the ring on September 1st’s Level Up event. Prior to that, he had a match on NXT TV in July, where he faced off against Von Wagner.