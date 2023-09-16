Updates on Drew McIntyre and Edge

In recent months, there have been various reports about Edge and Drew McIntyre‘s WWE contract talks. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided details about the situation while discussing Jade Cargill’s contractual status with AEW…

“It’s the same thing with Edge and McIntyre. Not that those deals are dead in WWE, but they’re not close on money. And that’s where it stands. It’s not like somebody, you know, whatever these people ask for. It’s not like it’s a rubber stamp even though WWE is loaded with money.

Tony [Khan]’s running a business. WWE is running a business. They have an idea of a salary scale. WWE can afford anything and anyone, but they’re not. They have a mental salary scale of what people in certain positions get. And some of the guys want more or think that they deserve something commensurate to people that the company thinks are higher level and they think they’re at the same level of. So that’s kind of the situation. And it goes again on both sides.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)