The Rock generates the buzz following return on Smackdown

The Rock surprising WWE fans on Smackdown managed to crack the Google Trends chart in the United States, something that rarely happens in the world of professional wrestling unless it’s a pay-per-view.

In town to appear on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN in Boulder, Colorado, both McAfee and The Rock were on Smackdown to give the show an electrifying start and major shot of adrenaline.

Even the mainstream media covered The Rock’s return to WWE, his first time back since the 20th anniversary Smackdown episode back in October 2019.

The former WWE champion was all smiles backstage and posed for photos with the majority of the locker room. Those photos are all over social media, clearly showing that when The Rock is in town, everyone wants a piece of The People’s Champion!

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also posed for a photo with McAfee and Rock, with HHH sporting a huge smile ear-to-ear. “Electrifying,” he wrote along with the photo.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, actors and actresses are unable to do any media to promote their movies and filming has been halted for majority of productions, allowing some free time for Johnson, and even John Cena.

The Rock’s return has already over 1 million views on YouTube, 8 million on TikTok, and 5 million on X.