Source: QT Marshall signs short-term extension with AEW

QT Marshall is signed on to AEW for a little while longer, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Marshall has signed a short-term extension with the company that will keep him there through the end of 2023.

Marshall’s contract was reportedly already up and he was working without a deal. He had been in the process of negotiating an extension that would keep him around as a performer as well as his VP duties. Among his various backstage duties was producing Jade Cargill’s final match with the company.

According to the report, there’s been no word of Marshall having a contract for his VP duties that is separate from his performer’s contract.