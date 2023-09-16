RVD returning to AEW, Luke Gallows dealing with injury

Sep 16, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– On the September 15th episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles confronted Finn Balor from The Judgment Day stable. While Balor had his companions Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest by his side, Styles had less support. During the commentary, Michael Cole mentioned that Luke Gallows, a fellow member of Styles’ stable in The O.C., was dealing with an injury, preventing him from being present at ringside. Unfortunately, further information about the injury was not disclosed.

– AEW announced Rob Van Dam will return next week….

