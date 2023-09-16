Report: Santana reportedly had to be talked into working alongside Ortiz

Santana reportedly had to be talked into working alongside long-time teammate Ortiz for the Stadium Stampede match at Wembley. Both men did their best to avoid each other in and out of the ring, although their Twitter “confrontation” after All In was indeed a work to set up a feud.

The root of their issues apparently stems from a difference in career direction, with Mike Santana being unhappy with his position in AEW and was prepared to part ways until his contract was extended due to his ACL injury. Ortiz, however, has been very content with simply earning a steady paycheck. Santana seemingly seeking more out of his career is the source of the breakup between the former tag team since 2012.

(Source: WON)