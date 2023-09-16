Notes on the Nation of Domination, Jade Cargill, and MJF

Sep 16, 2023

– The AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been has been champion for 300 days.

– Some in WWE believe that the inaugural AEW TBS Champion could be set to come in and join the main roster, although Wrestling Observer Newsletters’s sources in WWE have suggested that no deal has been completed as of writing. Jade Cargill and AEW allegedly parted ways due to Cargill’s deal expiring and the two sides being far apart in valuation when it came to money.

Mark Henry got the former members together for a Nation of Domination reunion.

